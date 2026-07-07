'Man-made landslide': Kerala minister on Wayanad tragedy

Kerala Minister T Siddique has declared the Kalladi tunnel project site incident a "man-made landslide," directly linking it to the unscientific dumping of excavated earth and prompting an official inquiry into the failure to follow prior safety directives.

IMAGE: A major landslide has hit Kalladi near Meppady in Wayanad, Kerala. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Kerala Minister T Siddique attributed the Kalladi tunnel incident to a "man-made landslide" caused by unscientific dumping of excavated earth.

Six individuals injured in the incident are in stable condition at WIMS Hospital.

Concerns about earth dumping were previously raised after heavy rains in Wayanad, with directions issued to assess and potentially halt work.

The government will investigate why earlier instructions regarding earth dumping were not followed.

Rescue operations are being coordinated by NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Kerala Minister T Siddique on Tuesday said the incident at the Kalladi tunnel project site in Wayanad was not a natural landslide but a "man-made landslide" caused by the unscientific dumping of excavated earth.

Addressing reporters, Siddique said six persons injured in the incident -- Kiran Kumar, Dileep, Suraj Yadav, Sanjay Thakur, Rajneesh and Tanmay Ghosh -- were admitted to WIMS Hospital, and all of them were in stable condition.

Unscientific Dumping Blamed For Incident

"This is not a natural landslide. It is a man-made landslide. It happened due to the unscientific dumping of excavated earth," he said.

The minister said concerns over the manner in which excavated earth was being dumped at the site had been raised earlier after heavy rains in Wayanad.

Directions had been issued to assess the situation, remove the accumulated earth and stop work if required, he said.

Government To Probe Lapses

"The government will examine why this happened and why the earlier directions were not followed," Siddique said.

He said that the mud was dumped in a similar fashion at the Wayanad Township project, where houses are constructed for the survivors of the 2024 landslide.

He said Wayanad received 256 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Rescue Operations Underway

Siddique said an NDRF team from Meenangadi had reached the site and another team from Kozhikode had also been asked to proceed to Wayanad.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel had already begun rescue operations.

The minister said the Wayanad District Collector had reached the spot and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority Chairman Sekhar Kuriakose had been asked to coordinate the rescue operations at all levels.

He said authorities had begun efforts to ascertain whether more people were trapped under the debris.

Siddique said Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar and he were proceeding to Wayanad to oversee the situation.