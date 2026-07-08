'Man-Made' Disaster Rocks Kerala Again

Three people were killed, 10 injured and five remained missing after a landslide at the Kalladi tunnel road project in Kerala's Wayanad district.
State ministers described the incident as a 'man-made' disaster, alleging contractors ignored repeated warnings to remove large heaps of excavated earth.
Rescue teams, aided by sniffer dogs and heavy machinery, continued searching for the missing amid heavy rain.
The accident occurred close to the site of Wayanad's devastating 2024 landslide, reviving painful memories of the earlier tragedy.
Key Points
- Three people died, 10 were injured and five remained missing after the Wayanad tunnel project landslide.
- Kerala ministers called the incident a man-made disaster caused by dumped excavated earth.
- Authorities said contractors ignored repeated instructions to remove the accumulated soil.
- Rescue teams, sniffer dogs and heavy machinery continued operations despite persistent rainfall.
- The tragedy occurred near the site of Wayanad's deadly 2024 landslide, reviving safety concerns.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff