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'Man-Made' Disaster Rocks Kerala Again

By REDIFF NEWS July 08, 2026 07:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Three people were killed, 10 injured and five remained missing after a landslide at the Kalladi tunnel road project in Kerala's Wayanad district.

State ministers described the incident as a 'man-made' disaster, alleging contractors ignored repeated warnings to remove large heaps of excavated earth.

Rescue teams, aided by sniffer dogs and heavy machinery, continued searching for the missing amid heavy rain.

The accident occurred close to the site of Wayanad's devastating 2024 landslide, reviving painful memories of the earlier tragedy.

Wayanad tunnel project landslide

IMAGE: Rescuers carry the body of a victim following a landslide near the Meenakshi bridge close to a tunnel project site in Wayanad district, July 7, 2026. All photographs: CK Thanseer/Reuters

Key Points

  • Three people died, 10 were injured and five remained missing after the Wayanad tunnel project landslide.
  • Kerala ministers called the incident a man-made disaster caused by dumped excavated earth.
  • Authorities said contractors ignored repeated instructions to remove the accumulated soil.
  • Rescue teams, sniffer dogs and heavy machinery continued operations despite persistent rainfall.
  • The tragedy occurred near the site of Wayanad's deadly 2024 landslide, reviving safety concerns.
 

Wayanad tunnel project landslide

IMAGE: Rescuers work on the debris following a landslide near the Meenakshi bridge in Wayanad district.

 

Wayanad tunnel project landslide

IMAGE: A woman carries a baby as she moves to a safer place following a landslide near the Meenakshi bridge in Wayanad district.

 

Wayanad tunnel project landslide

IMAGE: Rescue workers use an excavator to clear the debris as bus partially sinks following a landslide near the Meenakshi bridge in Wayanad district.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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