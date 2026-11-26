Delhi Police engaged in an exchange of fire in Yamuna Khadar early Thursday, resulting in injuries to Aman Gurjar, an individual allegedly connected to gangster Naseem Durrani, as authorities probe his potential underworld ties.

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Key Points Aman Gurjar, allegedly linked to gangster Naseem Durrani, was injured in an exchange of fire with Delhi Police early Thursday.

Gurjar sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter in the Yamuna Khadar area near New Usmanpur.

He allegedly opened fire at a Special Staff team, prompting police retaliation.

Police are investigating his unconfirmed alleged links with the D-Company and Durrani's criminal network.

A man allegedly linked to gangster Naseem Durrani was injured in an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area near New Usmanpur early Thursday, police sources said.

Details Of The Encounter

The accused, identified as Aman Gurjar, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the encounter and was taken to a hospital, they said.

According to preliminary information, a team of the northeast district Special Staff was conducting an operation in the Yamuna Khadar area when it signalled Gurjar to stop.

However, he allegedly opened fire at the police team, following which the personnel retaliated, injuring him in the leg, the sources said.

Police are also probing his alleged links with the D-Company and the criminal network associated with Durrani. However, his alleged underworld connections have not been officially confirmed.

Further details are awaited.