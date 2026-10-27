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Delhi Police Nab Alleged Himanshu Bhau Gang Member With Illegal Weapons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 15:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old alleged member of the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang in Sultanpuri, recovering illegal firearms and disrupting potential criminal activities.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old alleged member of the Himanshu Bhau gang was arrested in outer Delhi on Tuesday.
  • The accused, identified as Yashpal, was apprehended in Sultanpuri following a police raid.
  • Police recovered two country-made pistols and three live cartridges from Yashpal's possession.
  • Yashpal attempted to flee when spotted by police but was intercepted.
  • He disclosed his association with the Himanshu Bhau gang during interrogation.

A 24-year-old alleged member of the Himanshu Bhau gang has been arrested in outer Delhi with two country-made pistols and three live cartridges, police said on Tuesday.

Police Operation Leads To Arrest

The accused, Yashpal, was nabbed following a raid in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, they said.

 

According to police, a team was patrolling the Sultanpuri area on October 24 when it received information that an alleged active member of the gang was carrying an illegal weapon and was present at Phool Park.

Acting on the tip-off, the team raided the location and spotted a man carrying a bag. On noticing the police, he attempted to flee but was intercepted and apprehended, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Yashpal disclosed his association with the Himanshu Bhau gang, he said.

A search of his bag led to the recovery of two country-made pistols and three live cartridges. The accused claimed that he is an associate of the Himanshu Bhau gang. Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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