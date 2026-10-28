Husband Kills Wife Over Ludhiana Move, Flees With Son

In a tragic incident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly murdered his wife with an axe following a domestic dispute over relocation, subsequently fleeing with their young son, prompting a massive police manhunt.

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Key Points A man allegedly hacked his 30-year-old wife to death with an axe on Wednesday in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred after a dispute over the wife's unwillingness to move to Ludhiana, where her husband works.

The accused, Avneesh Kumar, fled the scene with their five-year-old son.

Police have formed five teams to trace and arrest the accused.

The couple had frequently quarrelled, and the husband had brought her back from her parental home about 15 days ago.

A man allegedly hacked his 30-year-old wife with an axe following a dispute over taking her to Ludhiana, where he works, and fled with their five-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

The incident took place around noon in Chaurasia village under the Allahganj police station area, Circle Officer (Jalalabad) Deepak Kumar Singh told PTI.

The accused, Avneesh Kumar, wanted to take his wife Sushila to Ludhiana, but she was unwilling to accompany him, leading to an argument between the couple, the officer said, citing family members.

The couple frequently quarrelled, and Avneesh had brought Sushila back from her parental home in Farrukhabad about 15 days ago, Singh said.

During Wednesday's argument, the accused allegedly attacked his wife with an axe, killing her on the spot, the officer said.

He subsequently fled with their five-year-old son, Singh added.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Five teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, Singh said, adding that he would be arrested soon.