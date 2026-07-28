Man kills wife, sends video of final moments to her family

In a shocking incident, a man from Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife over suspected infidelity, with the police revealing he filmed her final moments and circulated the distressing video.

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Key Points A man in Karnataka was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife over suspicion of an extramarital affair.

The accused reportedly filmed his wife's final moments while she was hanging and shared the video with her family.

Investigators found blood injuries on the victim's body, prompting a probe into whether she was assaulted before her death.

The couple, married in 2020 with a three-year-old son, had frequent disputes due to the alleged affair.

Police are conducting forensic examinations and seeking the accused's custody to verify evidence and establish the sequence of events.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife suspecting her of having an extramarital affair, the police said.

He apparently filmed the victim's final moments while she was hanging from a noose.

The woman, identified as Bhagyashree Jigalur, was found dead at the couple's house in Galagali village in Bilagi taluk on July 27, Monday, they said.

The police registered a murder case against the deceased woman's husband, Praveen Ashok Jigalur, based on a complaint filed by her father. He has been arrested on murder charges, the police said.

Allegations Of Filming And Circulation

According to the police, the accused allegedly filmed his wife in her final moments while she was hanging from the noose, with the video purportedly showing her struggling, and later circulated it to several people, including her family members.

However, investigators are yet to determine whether the woman was assaulted and then hanged or whether she died by hanging after an assault, since there were blood injuries found on her body.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with another man.

The police have recovered videos allegedly found on the woman's mobile phone, as well as those recorded by the accused after the incident.

"The accused shared those videos with the woman's father, family members and some friends. We have recovered those videos," Bagalkot superintendent of police Siddharth Goyal said.

Motive And Marital Disputes

The police said the couple married in 2020 and lived together for about four years. They have a three-years-old son.

According to the preliminary investigation, while the husband was working as a driver and travelling frequently over the past two years, the woman allegedly developed a relationship with another man from the area where her parental home is located.

The alleged affair led to frequent disputes between the couple, the police said.

The woman had been staying at her parents' house for the last one-and-a-half months.

Investigators are also looking into her alleged complaints that her husband was not taking proper care of her.

According to the SP, on Monday, the accused allegedly went to his in-laws' house and brought his wife back to their home. The two were alone when the incident happened.

Ongoing Investigation And Forensic Evidence

The police said blood injuries were found on the woman's body and an iron rod-like weapon has been recovered.

The officers have also collected evidence from the crime scene for forensic examination.

"The post-mortem examination will clarify the nature of the injuries on the neck. We are also examining whether she was given any intoxicating substance.

"Stomach contents have been preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis," the officer said.

Beer bottles were also found at the scene and police are examining whether the woman had been made to consume alcohol.

The officer said only the husband and wife were present in the room where the incident took place.

"There are blood injuries on the woman's body, and the accused appeared to harbour resentment towards her.

"Instead of attempting to save her, he recorded videos and immediately shared them with several people. The exact sequence of events will be established after a detailed investigation," he said.

The police said they would seek the accused's custody to verify the authenticity and timing of the videos recovered from the woman's phone, question witnesses and examine whether village panchayat meetings had earlier been held over the couple's marital disputes.

Further investigation is underway.