Man kills wife over suspected affair, keeps head in fridge

In a shocking incident from Guwahati, a man has been arrested after confessing to the gruesome decapitation of his wife, allegedly due to an extra-marital affair, prompting a detailed police investigation.

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Key Points A woman's decapitated body was discovered in her Guwahati residence, with the head found in a refrigerator.

Her husband, Ramanuj Goswami, surrendered to police and confessed to the murder.

Goswami claimed he killed his wife, Riya Talukdar, in a fit of rage following a fight over her alleged extra-marital affair.

The couple had been married for less than a year, and the 'dao' (machete) used in the crime has been recovered.

The police are currently verifying the husband's claims and conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances.

A woman's partially decomposed and decapitated body was recovered from a house in Guwahati's Beltola area while the head, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found in a refrigerator, a police officer said on September 7, Monday.

The victim's husband, Ramanuj Goswami, has been arrested after he surrendered before the police and confessed to killing his wife in a fit of rage over her alleged extra-marital affair, he added.

The victim, Riya Talukdar, used to work in a boutique till recently, while her husband is a cab driver.

Discovery Of The Gruesome Crime

"We received information from family members of the couple that they were not able to contact the duo for the past two days. Accordingly, a team from Hatigaon police station went to their flat.

"The door of the house was open, and the wife's body was found lying on the floor, with the head severed," he said.

The severed head was later found kept inside a polythene bag inside the fridge, he added.

Husband's Confession And Motive

"Goswami, who is the prime suspect, has surrendered and confessed to the crime. He claimed that they had a fight on September 3, which went on till the early hours of the next day.

"He lost his temper at one point and killed her," the officer said.

The 'dao' (machete) purportedly used in the crime has been recovered by police from the house.

Goswami alleged that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, due to which there were frequent fights between them.

They had been married for less than a year, with Goswami hailing from Dhubri district while Talukdar was a resident of Guwahati. They lived in a flat constructed on land owned by Goswami's family.

Ongoing Police Investigation

"We are verifying the facts as claimed by the husband. Detailed interrogation is yet to be done. We are examining the circumstances leading to the crime. Further details can be shared after thorough investigation," the officer added.