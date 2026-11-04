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Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute In Barabanki

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 04, 2026 14:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a tragic incident in Barabanki, a man is accused of killing his wife following a domestic dispute, prompting a police manhunt for the absconding husband.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife in Barabanki following a domestic dispute on Wednesday.
  • The accused, Sandeep, reportedly informed his father-in-law on Tuesday night about killing his wife, Seema, before locking the house and fleeing.
  • Police found Seema dead after breaking into the locked house.
  • The couple, married for around 10 years, frequently quarrelled and have an eight-year-old daughter.
  • Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend Sandeep.

A man allegedly killed his 30-year-old wife at their home in Rasoolpur in Barabanki district following a domestic dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

Sandeep, the accused, is believed to have told his father-in-law over the phone on Tuesday night that he killed his wife Seema, locked the house and fled, they said.

 

The woman's father, Dharmesh, rushed to the house but found it locked. Police later broke open the door and found Seema lying dead in a room, officials said.

ASP Vivek Tiwari and Circle Officer Aftab Alam have inspected the crime scene and questioned the family members, they said.

Seema, who married Sandeep in court around 10 years ago, is survived by their eight-year-old daughter. Sandeep worked as an autorickshaw driver.

According to the family members, the couple frequently quarrelled.

Police have launched a hunt to trace and arrest Sandeep, the officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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