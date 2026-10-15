Tragic Domestic Dispute Leads To Murder-Suicide In Hingoli

Discover the tragic details of a murder-suicide in Hingoli, Maharashtra, where a domestic dispute escalated into fatal violence on Wednesday evening.

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Key Points A man allegedly beat his 24-year-old wife to death and seriously injured his mother-in-law on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Kharwad village late Wednesday evening, stemming from a strained marital relationship.

The husband, Vishal Santosh Dongre, allegedly used a wooden plank to attack his wife, Deepali, and her mother, Kamalabai.

Vishal was later found hanging from a tree, indicating death by suicide.

Police registered a case on Thursday morning and are investigating the incident.

A man allegedly beat his 24-year-old wife to death and seriously injured his mother-in-law before dying by suicide in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, police said on Thursday.

Tragic Incident Unfolds In Kharwad

The incident occurred in Kharwad village late Wednesday evening.

According to police, the victim, Deepali Vishal Dongre, had a strained relationship with her husband, Vishal Santosh Dongre, a resident of Dhanora Jahangir village in Kalamnuri tehsil, and was staying at her parental home on a farm in Kharwad village for the last few months.

Vishal went to his in-laws' farm at around 6 pm on Wednesday. The couple soon had an argument over Deepali's decision to stay with her parents instead of returning with him.

During the argument, Vishal allegedly attacked Deepali with a wooden plank from an old cot, striking her on the head, stomach and face. She sustained serious injuries and died in the assault, a police official said.

When Deepali's mother, Kamalabai Prabhakar Paikrao (45), intervened to save her daughter, Vishal allegedly assaulted her with the same wooden object, causing serious injuries to her head, face and both hands, the official said.

Kamalabai's husband and son reached the spot, rushed her to a hospital and informed the police about the incident, he said.

Vishal was later allegedly found hanging from a tree at some distance from the house, the official said.

The police registered a case on Thursday morning and were investigating the incident.