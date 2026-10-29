Gwalior Man Bludgeons Wife To Death On Karwa Chauth

In a shocking incident in Gwalior, a man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a pestle on Thursday, coinciding with the Karwa Chauth festival, and subsequently confessed to the police.

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Key Points A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a pestle at their Gwalior home on Thursday.

The accused, Anand Srivastava, called the police to report the crime and confessed to killing his wife, Madhu Srivastava.

The incident occurred on Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival where wives fast for their husbands' longevity.

The couple had a love marriage, two children, and lived with the husband's extended family.

A neighbour claimed the husband was unemployed and had been experiencing mental health problems.

A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a pestle at their home in Gwalior on Thursday and then called the police to report the crime, an official said.

Tragic Incident On Karwa Chauth

Incidentally, the crime took place on Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival in which women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

"The incident occurred around 11 am in Tyagi Nagar. Accused Anand Srivastava has confessed to killing his wife Madhu Srivastava. We reached the house after getting a call from the accused. The woman's body was found in the bedroom, with Anand sitting nearby," Murar police station house officer (SHO) Govind Vallabh Bagoli told reporters.

The couple had a love marriage and had two children. They lived with the accused's extended family, he added.

A neighbour claimed Anand was unemployed and had been experiencing mental health problems. The couple got married in 2010, the neighbour added.