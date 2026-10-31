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Domestic Dispute Leads To Tragic Murder-Suicide In Hardoi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 23:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic domestic dispute in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, led to a man allegedly killing his wife before taking his own life on Saturday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself in Hardoi district on Saturday.
  • Lalpoot Rathore (52) fatally stabbed his wife Januka Devi (50) with a knife.
  • The incident occurred inside their house in Kacheliapurwa following a dispute.
  • Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths.

A man allegedly killed his wife before hanging himself after a dispute between them in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh said that information was received at the Pali police station that Lalpoot Rathore (52), a resident of Kacheliapurwa, fatally stabbed his wife Januka Devi (50) with a knife before hanging himself inside their house.

 

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances leading to the deaths, the officer said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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