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Marital Dispute Leads To Murder-Suicide In Mathura

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 05, 2026 09:39 IST

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A tragic marital dispute in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, culminated in a shocking murder-suicide where a husband allegedly shot his wife and then himself, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic discord.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man, Mithun, allegedly shot his 23-year-old wife, Pokhan, dead in Mathura.
  • The incident occurred after an argument, reportedly over an ongoing court case, following which Mithun also shot himself.
  • The couple had a love marriage five years ago but were living separately due to marital differences.
  • Police are investigating the incident, with preliminary findings pointing to a dispute as the cause.

A 27-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife following an argument and later killed himself by shooting himself in the head in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night at Suryanagar Colony on Govardhan Road, where the couple had a dispute, police said. Superintendent of Police (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh said the deceased woman was identified as Pokhan (23), a native of Kandhari village in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, while her husband was identified as Mithun (27), a resident of Chhibrabari area in Jhansi.

 

Tragic End To Marital Dispute

Police said Pokhan had been staying with her friend Ragini in Mathura for the past few days and was working at a beauty parlour. She had earlier worked at a spa centre in Gonda. According to police, Pokhan and Mithun had a love marriage five years ago but started living separately after differences arose between them. Mithun, who worked in Jhansi, reached Mathura on Thursday while searching for his wife.

Police said an argument broke out between the couple apparently over an ongoing court case. Mithun allegedly pressured her to end the dispute, but she refused. In a fit of rage, Mithun allegedly took out a country-made pistol he was carrying and shot Pokhan. He later shot himself in the head with the same weapon, police said. Both died on the spot.

After receiving information, SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh and Highway police station in-charge Prashant Kapil reached the spot along with a police team. Forensic teams collected evidence from the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem examination. The families of both deceased persons have been informed, police said. Police said the preliminary investigation suggested that a dispute between the couple was the reason behind the incident and further investigation was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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