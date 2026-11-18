Discover the tragic details of a murder-suicide in Beed, Maharashtra, where a man allegedly killed his wife over an extramarital affair before taking his own life.

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Key Points A man in Beed, Maharashtra, allegedly killed his wife on Monday.

Vishnu Ganpat Kadam, 57, reportedly used a stone to kill his wife, Bhivsabai Kadam, 55, while she was asleep.

The couple frequently quarreled over Vishnu's alleged extramarital relationship.

Kadam fled after the incident and later set himself on fire in his field on Tuesday evening, dying by suicide.

Police had formed two teams to apprehend Kadam before he took his own life.

A man allegedly killed his wife and ended his own life a day later by setting himself ablaze in the district, police said.

The incident took place in Anandwadi Shivar in Shirur Kasar tehsil, an official said.

Vishnu Ganpat Kadam (57) allegedly killed his wife Bhivsabai Kadam (55) in the early hour of Monday by hitting her with a stone while she was asleep, he said.

The couple reportedly quarreled frequently over Vishnu's alleged extramarital relationship, the official said.

Kadam then fled the house. The Chaklamba police constituted two teams to nab him.

At around 9 pm on Tuesday, Kadam allegedly set himself on fire in his field and was charred to death, the official said.

Further probe was on, he said.