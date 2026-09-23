Man kills wife, 2 priests in UP hostage drama; shot dead

A man in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly murdered his wife and two priests during a religious ritual, was killed in a police encounter after a prolonged seven-hour standoff where he held his children hostage and threatened their lives.

IMAGE: Police respond to a hostage situation in Azamgarh. Photograph: PTI

Key Points Arvind Singh allegedly shot dead his wife, Babita Singh, and two priests, Mahendra Pathak and Akhilesh Mishra, during a religious ritual at his home.

Following the murders, Singh locked himself in a room with his three children, threatening to kill them and injuring one child by firing at them.

Police from eight stations, along with senior officers and an ATS team, engaged in a nearly seven-hour standoff, attempting to persuade Singh to surrender.

Singh reportedly fired at police, who then used stun and tear-gas grenades before opening 'controlled fire', injuring him.

Singh died during treatment around 3.30 am after being injured in the police encounter.

A man who allegedly shot dead his wife and two priests at his home in Azamgarh was killed in an encounter with police early Wednesday after a nearly seven-hour standoff during which he allegedly threatened to kill his children, officials said.

The accused, identified as Arvind Singh of Shambhupur village in Ahraula area, died during treatment around 3.30 am, Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

Details of the Incident

According to police, Singh had returned home around 6 pm on Tuesday when a religious ritual was underway.

His wife Babita Singh (32) was conducting the ritual along with the priests, Mahendra Pathak (60) and Akhilesh Mishra (50).

Singh allegedly questioned the priests about the ritual and demanded their Aadhaar cards, following which an argument broke out. He then allegedly took out his licensed pistol and opened fire, killing his wife and the two priests.

Standoff and Police Intervention

After the shooting, Singh locked himself inside a room with his three children. Police teams from eight stations surrounded the house and senior officers, including the SSP, DIG Sunil Kumar Singh and Varanasi ADG Navin Arora, tried for several hours to persuade him to surrender, officials said.

Police said Singh repeatedly threatened to kill the children and also fired at them, injuring one child, who was admitted to hospital in a serious condition. The other two children were stated to be out of danger.

Fatal Encounter

Around 12.20 am, an ATS team was called in as efforts to persuade Singh to surrender continued, officials said.

According to ADG Arora, "Singh opened fire while preparations were underway to deal with the situation. Police used stun and tear-gas grenades to gain entry into the room, following which Singh allegedly fired five rounds at the police team."

The police then opened "controlled fire", in which Singh was injured. He was taken for treatment but died around 3.30 am, the SSP said.

Police said religious rituals had been going on at the house for several days to ward off what was believed to be supernatural or paranormal influences, and Singh had objected to it. Further investigation is underway.