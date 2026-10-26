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Family Feud Over Common Well Leads To Double Murder In Hingoli

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 26, 2026 15:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A long-standing family dispute over a common well in Maharashtra's Hingoli district tragically escalated into a double murder on Sunday, leading to the arrest of the 23-year-old accused.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 23-year-old man, Devendra Chopde, allegedly killed his uncle Tryambak Chopde and aunt Mangal on Sunday morning in Wadad village.
  • The murders occurred due to an old dispute between the families over a common well and the passage between their houses.
  • The dispute escalated after a quarrel over an eight-day water fetching rotation from the well.
  • Devendra Chopde surrendered to police at Jalwal Bazar outpost after committing the double murder.
  • Police have arrested Devendra Chopde for murder and other offences, a police official said on Monday.

A man allegedly killed his uncle and aunt in Maharashtra's Hingoli district over an old dispute centered around a common well, a police official said on Monday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The twin murders took place on Sunday morning in Wadad village under Aundha Nagnath police station limits, he added.

 

"Devendra Chopde (23) slit the throat of his uncle Tryambak Chopde (55) when the latter was coming back from his field. Devendra then fatally attacked his aunt Mangal at her house. The accused later surrendered at Jalwal Bazar police outpost," he said.

Devendra and Tryambak's families have been embroiled in a dispute over the passage between their houses and a common well, the official said.

"It was decided that both families would fetch water from the well on an eight-day rotation. A quarrel took place between the two families on this issue, leading to the double murders. Devendra has been arrested for murder and other offences," he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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