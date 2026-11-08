Kitchen Chore Dispute Leads To Roommate's Death In Palghar

A tragic dispute over kitchen chores in Maharashtra's Palghar district led to a roommate's death, highlighting the severe consequences of escalating domestic arguments.

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Key Points A 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his roommate in Palghar district, Maharashtra, on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the Boisar area after an argument over kitchen chores and washing utensils escalated.

Dhananjay Sahani, 29, allegedly attacked Chottelal Saini with a sharp weapon, leading to Saini's death before medical help could be received.

The accused, Dhananjay Sahani, has been apprehended by police.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A man allegedly stabbed his 28-year-old roommate to death following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Roommate Dispute Escalates To Fatal Stabbing

The incident occurred in the Boisar area on Saturday night.

Both men worked as painters and shared a rented room in Mahavir Nagar.

According to a police official, an argument broke out between the two roommates over kitchen chores and washing utensils, and soon turned violent. Dhananjay Sahani (29) allegedly attacked his roommate, Chottelal Saini, with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured, the police said.

Hearing the commotion, some neighbours ran to the spot. They tried to take Saini to a hospital, but he died before he could receive medical help, the official said.

The accused was apprehended, and a case was registered against him under Section 103(2) (pertaining to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added.