Dispute Leads To Nurse's Murder In Yavatmal

Police in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of a 45-year-old nurse at a private hospital, stemming from a family dispute.

Key Points A 45-year-old nurse, Kusum Chandekar, was allegedly murdered in a Yavatmal hospital compound.

The accused, Himanshu Bhagat (23), was arrested within two hours of the incident.

The motive for the murder appears to be a long-standing dispute between the victim and the accused's mother.

Both the victim and the accused resided on the premises of Shruti Hospital where the incident occurred.

A man allegedly killed a 45-year-old nurse in the compound of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Yavatmal city following a dispute between the victim and his mother, police said on Sunday.

Yavatmal Nurse Murder Investigation

The accused, identified as Himanshu Bhagat (23), allegedly attacked Kusum Chandekar with a sharp weapon between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on Saturday, leading to her death, an official from Avdhootwadi police station said.

The victim worked at Shruti Hospital in the city located in the Vidarbha region. She and the accused lived in the medical facility's premises, according to the police.

The attack was allegedly the fallout of a dispute going on for two to three months between the deceased and the accused's mother, they said without elaborating.

The accused was arrested within two hours of the incident, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.