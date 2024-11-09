News
Home  » News » Man kills mother for stopping him to move to Canada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 09, 2024 16:13 IST
A 50-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her son allegedly after she did not allow him to shift to Canada for work, police in New Delhi said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Molarband village in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, they said.

After killing his mother on the evening of November 6, the accused, Krishna Kant (31), called his father Surjeet Singh (52) and asked him to come home, they said.

When Singh reached home, Krishan Kant said "sorry" to him and asked him to go upstairs and see for himself what he had done, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Upon reaching the first floor of the house, Singh found his wife Geeta lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on her body, he said, adding that during this the accused managed to flee.

Singh immediately took Geeta to Apollo Hospital, where she was declared dead, the police said.

 

The DCP said Singh has two sons. While his younger son, Sahil Bholi (27), works in a bank. Krishan Kant was jobless and a drug addict.

"Both sons are unmarried and at the time of incident only Geeta and the accused were present at home," the officer said.

Krishan Kant was later arrested from the same area and a case of murder has been registered against him, the officer added.

During interrogation, he revealed that he wanted to migrate to Canada but his family wanted him to marry first.

On the day of the murder, the argument between the mother and son flared up and Krishan Kant ended up stabbing Geeta with a knife he bought sometime back, the police said.

Singh deals in properties and has an office located at Tanki Road in Jaitpur, the officer said.

