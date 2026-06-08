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Home  » News » Drunk Son Allegedly Kills Elderly Mother With Brick In Banda

Drunk Son Allegedly Kills Elderly Mother With Brick In Banda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 08:54 IST

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In a tragic incident highlighting the dangers of domestic violence and alcohol abuse, a 35-year-old man in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother with a brick during a family dispute.

Key Points

  • A 35-year-old man, Pappu alias Radhacharan, allegedly killed his 75-year-old mother, Ramrati, in Gureh village, Banda.
  • The incident occurred during a domestic dispute on Sunday night, where the son, in an inebriated state, struck his mother with a brick.
  • Ramrati intervened in a quarrel between her son and daughter and died on the spot from head injuries.
  • Police arrested the accused, Pappu, on Sunday night, and a murder case has been registered based on a complaint from the victim's husband.

A drunk man allegedly struck his elderly mother with a brick during a domestic dispute here, killing her in the process, police said on Monday.

The 35-year-old man was arrested soon after the incident in Gureh village on Sunday night. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Circle Officer (City) Mavis Tak said Pappu alias Radhacharan reached home in an inebriated condition at around 9 pm on Sunday and started quarrelling with his younger sister, Gudiya.

 

Tragic Intervention Leads To Death

When his 75-year-old mother, Ramrati, intervened to pacify them, he allegedly threw her on ground and repeatedly struck her on the head with a brick, the officer said. Ramrati died on the spot due to the injuries, Tak said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, Manuwa, a murder case has been registered against Pappu. The accused was arrested from the village on Sunday night and will be produced before a competent court on Monday, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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