Drunk Son Allegedly Kills Elderly Mother With Brick In Banda

In a tragic incident highlighting the dangers of domestic violence and alcohol abuse, a 35-year-old man in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly killing his elderly mother with a brick during a family dispute.

Key Points A 35-year-old man, Pappu alias Radhacharan, allegedly killed his 75-year-old mother, Ramrati, in Gureh village, Banda.

The incident occurred during a domestic dispute on Sunday night, where the son, in an inebriated state, struck his mother with a brick.

Ramrati intervened in a quarrel between her son and daughter and died on the spot from head injuries.

Police arrested the accused, Pappu, on Sunday night, and a murder case has been registered based on a complaint from the victim's husband.

A drunk man allegedly struck his elderly mother with a brick during a domestic dispute here, killing her in the process, police said on Monday.

The 35-year-old man was arrested soon after the incident in Gureh village on Sunday night. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Circle Officer (City) Mavis Tak said Pappu alias Radhacharan reached home in an inebriated condition at around 9 pm on Sunday and started quarrelling with his younger sister, Gudiya.

Tragic Intervention Leads To Death

When his 75-year-old mother, Ramrati, intervened to pacify them, he allegedly threw her on ground and repeatedly struck her on the head with a brick, the officer said. Ramrati died on the spot due to the injuries, Tak said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, Manuwa, a murder case has been registered against Pappu. The accused was arrested from the village on Sunday night and will be produced before a competent court on Monday, the officer added.