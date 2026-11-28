In a shocking incident from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his widowed daughter-in-law's lover with an iron spear, highlighting the tragic consequences of family disputes.

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Key Points A man in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed his widowed daughter-in-law's lover with an iron spear on Friday night.

The daughter-in-law, Vidya (42), was also seriously injured in the attack.

The victim, Rammanohar (45), died on the spot.

Rammanohar and Vidya had returned to the village last week and were living together.

The accused, Rajkaran, has been arrested, and the injured woman is receiving treatment at Banda Medical College.

A man allegedly killed the lover of his widowed daughter-in-law with an iron spear here, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Incident

The daughter-in-law was also injured in the attack.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Friday in a village under the Bisanda area.

Oran police outpost in-charge Sub-Inspector Buddhi Sagar said the accused, Rajkaran, attacked his daughter-in-law Vidya (42) and her lover Rammanohar (45) with an iron spear. Rammanohar died on the spot, while Vidya sustained serious injuries.

Vidya's husband Kallu died three years ago. Police said Rammanohar had taken her away from the village a few months ago due to their alleged relationship. The two returned to the village last week and had been living together in the same house.

Rammanohar was married and his wife and children were away for brick-kiln labour work, police said.

The accused has been arrested, while the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The injured woman has been admitted to the Banda Medical College for treatment.