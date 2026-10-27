Man From Arunachal Pradesh Kills Brother-in-Law, Injures Another In Assam

Discover the details of a tragic incident in Assam where a man from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly shot one brother-in-law dead and injured another following an altercation on Monday.

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Key Points A man from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly shot dead one of his brothers-in-law in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday.

The accused also injured another brother-in-law with a sharp weapon during the altercation.

The incident took place at Rajgarh near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Gohpur area.

The injured man is in critical condition at Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

Police have launched a hunt for the accused and are investigating the cause of the incident.

A man from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly shot dead one of his brothers-in-law and injured another with a sharp weapon following an altercation in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday, an official said.

Investigation Underway

Police said the incident occurred at Rajgarh near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Gohpur area.

"As per preliminary information, a man from Arunachal Pradesh had come to his in-laws' place here to get his wife home. He was accosted by his two brothers-in-law," the official said.

The man reportedly shot dead one of the brothers-in-law and attacked another with a sharp weapon, he said, adding that the injured man has been admitted to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and his condition was stated to be critical.

"A hunt is on to nab the accused. We are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of the incident," the official said.