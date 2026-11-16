Home  » News » Son Arrested In Kolkata For Allegedly Killing Ailing Mother Over Treatment Costs

Son Arrested In Kolkata For Allegedly Killing Ailing Mother Over Treatment Costs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 16:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

In a tragic incident in Kolkata, a son was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering his ailing 85-year-old mother, confessing he was overwhelmed by the burden of her medical expenses.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Kolkata for allegedly killing his 85-year-old ailing mother.
  • The accused, Sagar Ghosh, confessed to the crime, stating he could not afford his mother's prolonged medical treatment.
  • Police suspect the elderly woman, Umarani Ghosh, was strangled to death.
  • The accused himself called the emergency helpline to report the incident.
  • A post-mortem examination is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 85-year-old ailing mother as he was unable to bear the expenses of her prolonged medical treatment, police said.

The incident took place in the Haridevpur police station area in the southwest part of the city, a police officer said.

 

Son Confesses To Mother's Murder

The deceased was identified as Umarani Ghosh, while the accused was identified as her 67-year-old son, Sagar Ghosh, the police officer said, adding that both resided at 113B A, Hafiz Mohammad Ishaq Road.

"The accused allegedly called the emergency helpline 100 himself and informed the police that he had killed his mother. Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the residence, recovered the elderly woman's body, and arrested the accused," he added.

During preliminary questioning, the man confessed to the crime, the officer said.

Investigation Underway

"He claimed that his mother was suffering from prolonged illness and that he was unable to bear the expenses of her treatment," the officer said.

Police suspect that the elderly woman was strangled to death.

"Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The final cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received. We are investigating the matter," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kolkata murderson kills mothermedical expenseselderly mother murderharidevpur crime

More From Rediff

What I Liked About Belonging. And What I Didn't

What I Liked About Belonging. And What I Didn't
'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'

'Sharad Pawar Has Rejected Several BJP Offers'
Delhi Pollution Plan: Why Shutdowns Won't Work

Delhi Pollution Plan: Why Shutdowns Won't Work

Related Stories

Kochi Man Kills Mother For Refusing Alcohol Money

Kochi Man Kills Mother For Refusing Alcohol Money

Web Stories

6 Purifiers Worth Considering

6 Purifiers Worth Considering
Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts