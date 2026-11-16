Son Arrested In Kolkata For Allegedly Killing Ailing Mother Over Treatment Costs

In a tragic incident in Kolkata, a son was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering his ailing 85-year-old mother, confessing he was overwhelmed by the burden of her medical expenses.

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Key Points A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Kolkata for allegedly killing his 85-year-old ailing mother.

The accused, Sagar Ghosh, confessed to the crime, stating he could not afford his mother's prolonged medical treatment.

Police suspect the elderly woman, Umarani Ghosh, was strangled to death.

The accused himself called the emergency helpline to report the incident.

A post-mortem examination is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 85-year-old ailing mother as he was unable to bear the expenses of her prolonged medical treatment, police said.

The incident took place in the Haridevpur police station area in the southwest part of the city, a police officer said.

Son Confesses To Mother's Murder

The deceased was identified as Umarani Ghosh, while the accused was identified as her 67-year-old son, Sagar Ghosh, the police officer said, adding that both resided at 113B A, Hafiz Mohammad Ishaq Road.

"The accused allegedly called the emergency helpline 100 himself and informed the police that he had killed his mother. Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the residence, recovered the elderly woman's body, and arrested the accused," he added.

During preliminary questioning, the man confessed to the crime, the officer said.

Investigation Underway

"He claimed that his mother was suffering from prolonged illness and that he was unable to bear the expenses of her treatment," the officer said.

Police suspect that the elderly woman was strangled to death.

"Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The final cause of death will be established after the post-mortem report is received. We are investigating the matter," he said.