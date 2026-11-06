Financial Strain, Disputes Led Man To Kill Ailing Brother

In a tragic incident stemming from financial strain and domestic disputes, a man in Panvel has been arrested for allegedly strangling his seriously ill younger brother, a crime uncovered by vigilant neighbours.

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Key Points A 45-year-old man was arrested in Panvel for allegedly strangling his 40-year-old younger brother on November 4.

The victim, Rohan Bhagwan Sanas, was suffering from a serious illness, and the family faced financial burden and domestic disputes.

The accused, Rahul, initially attempted to make the death appear natural, using a nylon rope to commit the act.

Alert neighbours noticed rope marks on Rohan's neck when an ambulance arrived, prompting them to alert the police.

Forensic analysis confirmed strangulation, and Rahul confessed to the crime during questioning.

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly strangling to death his younger brother, who was suffering from a serious ailment, at Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Friday.

Family Tensions And The Crime

The incident occurred on November 4 at their home in Khanda Colony, he said.

The accused had initially staged the death to look like a natural occurrence, but the plot was exposed due to the alertness of vigilant neighbours.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Rohan Bhagwan Sanas. He resided with his elder brother Rahul.

"Rohan was suffering from a serious illness. The financial burden of his medical treatment and continuous domestic disputes had created severe tension within the family, prompting Rahul's wife and children to move back to their native village six months prior," the official of Khandeshwar police station said.

On November 4, Rahul killed Rohan using a nylon rope and tried to pass it off as natural death. However, when an ambulance arrived to transport the body, the victim's shirt collar shifted, exposing rope marks around Rohan's neck to the neighbours. Suspecting foul play, the neighbours immediately alerted the police.

Senior Police Inspector Smita Dhakne and her team rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Forensic analysis and the post-mortem report confirmed that the victim had been strangled.

During his sustained questioning, Rahul confessed to killing his brother, following which the police arrested him and filed a case against him.

The accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody till November 7.