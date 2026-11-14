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Jalaun Police Probe Brutal Spade Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 21:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the brutal murder of a 44-year-old man who was allegedly killed with a spade in Kusmara village.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 44-year-old man was allegedly killed after being hit on the head with a spade in Kusmara village, Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.
  • The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Salonia, a resident of Kusmara village.
  • Police received information via the Dial-112 helpline and have initiated an investigation, sending the body for post-mortem.
  • A forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene to aid the ongoing inquiry.
  • The motive behind the killing and the identity of the accused are yet to be ascertained by the authorities.

A 44-year-old man was allegedly killed after being hit on the head with a spade in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Police Investigate Brutal Murder

Deceased Rajesh Kumar Salonia was a resident of Kusmara village, they said, adding that the alleged crime was committed under the Jalaun Kotwali police station area.

 

Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Singh said police received information about the incident through the Dial-112 helpline. A police team, led by the station house officer, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while a forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene, he said.

Singh said a case would be registered under relevant sections after receiving a complaint from the deceased's family.

The motive behind the killing and the identity of the accused are yet to be ascertained, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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