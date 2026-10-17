Reckless Truck Driver Apprehended After Fatal Dwarka Accident

A tragic accident in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday resulted in one fatality and three injuries after a recklessly driven truck collided with two motorcycles, leading to the apprehension of the truck driver.

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Key Points One person was killed and three others were injured in a truck-motorcycle collision in Dwarka on Saturday.

The accident occurred at 12.45 am near the Crescent Apartment crossing in Sector 18.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav, who sustained a severe head injury.

The truck driver, Hotam Singh (41), from Agra, has been apprehended by police.

Police have seized the vehicles involved and registered a case, with further investigation underway.

A man was killed and three others injured after a recklessly driven truck hit two motorcycles near a traffic signal in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.

Fatal Accident Details

The accident occurred at 12.45 am near the Crescent Apartment crossing in Sector 18, they said.

The deceased, identified as Gaurav, sustained a severe head injury. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, and his body has been preserved at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital mortuary, a police officer said.

Investigation Underway

The three injured were identified as Hitesh (18), Harshit (20) and Dhruv (23). Hitesh and Harshit were initially taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital and later referred to higher medical centres for further treatment. Dhruv was admitted to Max Hospital and was found unfit to give a statement, police said.

The truck driver, Hotam Singh (41), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, has been apprehended.

Police have seized the truck, both motorcycles and other exhibits. A crime team inspected the accident site. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.