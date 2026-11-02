Deadly Land Dispute In Malda Claims One Life, Injures SSB Jawan

A violent land dispute in West Bengal's Malda district tragically led to one fatality and left a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan among three injured, sparking a police investigation into the long-standing property conflict.

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Key Points One person was killed and three others, including an SSB jawan, were injured in a land dispute clash in Malda, West Bengal, on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred when SSB personnel, Shashanka Shekhar Yadav, went to cultivate a disputed plot with farmers.

Shivcharan Mondal (50) succumbed to his injuries at Malda Medical College and Hospital, while Yadav and Ujjal Mondal are currently undergoing treatment.

The dispute involves ancestral land and 'debottar' property, with police detaining 13 of 21 named accused so far.

The prime accused, identified as Sanatan Mondal, is absconding as police investigate the circumstances leading to the clash.

One person was killed and three others, including a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan, were injured in a clash over a land dispute in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Malda Land Clash

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Hamidpur village under the jurisdiction of Mothabari police station when the SSB personnel, identified as Shashanka Shekhar Yadav, went to cultivate a disputed plot along with a group of farmers, they said.

They were allegedly attacked by a group of people, leaving four people, including Yadav, injured. Shivcharan Mondal (50) succumbed to his injuries at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Yadav and farmer Ujjal Mondal are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said.

According to local sources, Yadav's family has been embroiled in a longstanding dispute over ancestral land and a portion of a large tract of 'debottar' property (dedicated to a deity) in the area.

Police have received a complaint naming 21 people in connection with the incident and detained 13 of them so far.

The prime accused, identified as Sanatan Mondal, is absconding, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the clash and identify the other persons involved, police added.