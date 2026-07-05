Man killed in tree collapse amid heavy rains in Mumbai, second in a week

Mumbai witnesses its second fatal tree-fall incident in less than a week as a 63-year-old man dies in Kurla after heavy rainfall caused a tree to collapse on his shop, raising concerns about monsoon safety.

IMAGE: A view of a car being crushed under an uprooted tree near Vikrant Circle at the Ghatkopar area, in Mumbai, July July 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points A 63-year-old man was killed in Kurla, Mumbai, when a tree collapsed on his shop during heavy rainfall.

The victim, Yunus Kundawala, was declared dead at Fauzia Hospital after being extricated from debris.

This is Mumbai's second fatal tree-fall incident in less than a week, highlighting monsoon safety concerns.

Earlier, an 11-year-old boy died in Chembur after a tree fell on a school bus.

Emergency services, including fire brigade and police, responded to the Kurla incident for rescue and clearance.

A 63-year-old man was killed on Sunday after a tree collapsed on a shop during heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Kurla area, making it the city's second fatal tree-fall incident in less than a week, civic officials said.

The incident occurred around 12.40 pm near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada locality of Kurla West, they said.

The victim, Yunus Kundawala, was extricated from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, an official said.

He said that the fire brigade, the police, BEST and civic staff rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue and clearance operations.

This incident has come days after an 11-year-old boy was similarly killed and several others were injured after a tree uprooted and fell onto a moving school bus in Chembur on June 30.