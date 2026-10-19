Four Arrested In Thane For Murder Over Mobile Phone Dispute

Discover how a dispute over a mobile phone escalated into a fatal assault in Thane, leading to the arrest of four individuals by Mumbra police.

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Key Points Four persons were arrested in Thane for allegedly killing a 50-year-old acquaintance.

The dispute arose after the victim, Iliyas Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi alias Salim, did not return a mobile phone to one of the accused, Parmeshwar Andagale.

The victim was confronted and assaulted by the four accused near Mumbra railway station on the night of October 13.

He sustained critical injuries and died during treatment at a hospital.

Mumbra police registered a murder case and apprehended the accused from different locations on Saturday.

Police have arrested four persons for allegedly killing a 50-year-old acquaintance following a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

Dispute Over Mobile Phone Leads To Murder

The victim, Iliyas Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi alias Salim, took a mobile phone belonging to one of the accused, identified as Parmeshwar Andagale, and did not return it. The accused and his three associates confronted the victim near tracks close to Mumbra railway station on the night of October 13, a police official said on Sunday.

The argument escalated, and the four accused allegedly assaulted the victim using belts, wooden sticks and a water pipeline. The victim, who suffered critical injuries, was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the official said.

Following the incident, the Mumbra police registered a murder case.

Police tracked down and apprehended Andagale and the three other accused - Mohammad Firoz Hanif Khan, Anil Chaure, and Sunil Pagar - from different locations on Saturday, the official said.