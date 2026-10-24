Brutal Ludhiana Murder: Severed Hand Delivered To Family

In a shocking incident on Saturday, a man was brutally murdered in Ludhiana, his hand severed and delivered to a local shop owner, prompting a police investigation into a possible gang-related feud.

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Key Points A man was killed on Saturday in Ludhiana after being attacked by assailants with sharp-edged weapons.

The attackers severed the victim's hand and delivered it in a polythene bag to a grocery shop owner for his family.

The victim, Shakti Singh alias Bhura, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police have arrested the main accused, Gurmit Singh C D, and are investigating a possible long-standing feud as the motive.

Singh had been booked in 12 criminal cases in the past, suggesting a history of criminal activity.

A man was killed on Saturday after a group of assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons inside a house in Ludhiana, chopped off his hand, and handed the severed limb in a polythene bag to a grocery shop owner, police said.

Ludhiana ACP Roop Deep Kaur said police have arrested the main accused, who has been identified as Gurmit Singh C D.

Brutal Attack Details Emerge

According to police, five to six armed assailants barged into the house near the Redu Sahib gurdwara in the Daba area and attacked Shakti Singh alias Bhura with swords and sharp-edged weapons. The house owner, an acquaintance of the victim, was also assaulted when he tried to intervene, police said.

The attackers severed one of Singh's hands, put it in a white polythene bag, and handed it over to a grocery store owner nearby, telling him to deliver it to the victim's family.

Victim Succumbs, Investigation Underway

Singh was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

Daba SHO Jatinder Kumar said Singh had been booked in 12 criminal cases in the past, and the murder could be the fallout of a long-standing feud.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to trace and arrest the attackers, the officer said.