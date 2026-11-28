A violent clash erupted in Cuttack's Purighat area on Saturday, leaving one man dead and five critically injured due to an old rivalry between local groups, prompting a major police investigation and public outcry.

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Key Points A clash between two groups in Cuttack's Purighat area on Saturday resulted in one death and five critical injuries.

The violence, which occurred on Friday evening, stemmed from an old rivalry between youths from Buruj Sahi and Samal Sahi.

Police have detained 19 individuals, including a minor, and seized sharp weapons, stones, sticks, and glass bottles from the scene.

The incident led to public protests, traffic blockades, and criticism from Senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik regarding police response.

An inquiry has been ordered by the Police Commissioner to examine potential lapses by local police personnel.

Tension prevailed in Cuttack's Purighat area on Saturday after a man was killed and five others critically injured in a clash between two groups over an old rivalry, police said.

Clash Details And Police Response

A total of 19 people, including a minor, have been detained in connection with the clash that broke out on Friday evening following a scuffle between youths from two localities, they said.

Initially, 21 people were detained, but two were released after verification, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said.

The deceased was identified as Amarendra Samal (50), alias Bulu, a resident of Samal Sahi in the Ganesh Ghat area, he said.

"Several shops were also vandalised during the clash. CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation," he said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and the condition of one of them is critical.

The DCP said sharp weapons, stones, sticks and glass bottles were seized from the spot, the DCP said.

"Discussions were underway with community leaders from Buruj Sahi and Samal Sahi to restore peace," he said.

Investigation And Security Measures

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh sought a detailed report about the incident within 48 hours.

"The inquiry will examine all aspects of the violence, including whether there was any lapse or negligence on the part of local police personnel in handling the situation," he said.

To prevent further escalation, additional police personnel have been sent from Bhubaneswar, while the Special Tactical Group (STG) has also been deployed to strengthen security.

Preliminary reports suggest that the clash stemmed from an old rivalry between two groups from Buruj Sahi, near Purighat, and Samal Sahi in Ganesh Ghat, police said.

Public Outcry And Political Criticism

The incident triggered tension in the area, with residents taking to the streets and demanding the arrest of all those involved in the clash. The blockade disrupted traffic on roads leading to Ring Road, the Orissa High Court and Khan Nagar.

Expressing concern over the incident, Senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik criticised the BJP's claims of "good governance".

"Even more damning is the callous apathy of the state machinery. A police van arrived at the scene with sirens blaring, purely for optics, only to slip away quietly without rushing the critically injured victim to a hospital," he claimed in a social media post.

"That dereliction of duty cost an innocent citizen his life. When mobs deliver street justice and the police act as mere bystanders, it points to a failure at the very top," he added.