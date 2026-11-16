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Ballia Man Stabbed To Death Over Financial Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 09:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A financial dispute in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, tragically escalated into a fatal stabbing on Sunday evening, leading to the death of a 28-year-old man and a police manhunt for the two accused brothers.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday evening in Chitbarhagaon, Ballia, allegedly by two brothers.
  • The incident occurred due to a dispute over a financial transaction.
  • The victim, Akash, sustained severe abdominal injuries and died during treatment at Narhi Community Health Centre.
  • A case has been registered against the accused, Akash and Bobby, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint by the victim's father.
  • Police have formed a team to arrest the two brothers involved in the alleged murder.

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by two brothers over a financial dispute in Chitbarhagaon town here, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Incident

A case has been registered against the two accused, Akash and Bobby, in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening, police said.

 

Circle Officer (Sadar) Akshay Kumar said Akash and Bobby allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Akash in the abdomen using a knife following a dispute over a financial transaction. Akash sustained severe injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to the Narhi Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment, Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the two accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint by the victim's father, Salmu. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

Police said a team has been formed to arrest the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ballia stabbingfinancial disputemurder caseuttar pradesh crimebharatiya nyaya sanhita

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