Ballia Man Stabbed To Death Over Financial Dispute

A financial dispute in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, tragically escalated into a fatal stabbing on Sunday evening, leading to the death of a 28-year-old man and a police manhunt for the two accused brothers.

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Key Points A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death on Sunday evening in Chitbarhagaon, Ballia, allegedly by two brothers.

The incident occurred due to a dispute over a financial transaction.

The victim, Akash, sustained severe abdominal injuries and died during treatment at Narhi Community Health Centre.

A case has been registered against the accused, Akash and Bobby, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint by the victim's father.

Police have formed a team to arrest the two brothers involved in the alleged murder.

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by two brothers over a financial dispute in Chitbarhagaon town here, police said on Monday.

Details Of The Incident

A case has been registered against the two accused, Akash and Bobby, in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening, police said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Akshay Kumar said Akash and Bobby allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Akash in the abdomen using a knife following a dispute over a financial transaction. Akash sustained severe injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and rushed the victim to the Narhi Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment, Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the two accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint by the victim's father, Salmu. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

Police said a team has been formed to arrest the accused.