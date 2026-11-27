In a tragic incident in Muzaffarnagar, a man was allegedly killed by his younger brother following a dispute over a piece of roti, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic altercations.

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Key Points A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his younger brother in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday night.

The fatal altercation occurred over a piece of roti during dinner at their residence.

The victim, Sunny Kumar, suffered a head injury after being pushed against a wall.

His younger brother, Pankaj (23), has been arrested by police following the incident.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his younger brother following a spat over roti at their residence here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Jhinjhana police station area on Thursday night.

According to the complaint, siblings Sunny Kumar and Pankaj -- who were living together following the death of their parents -- had an argument over a piece of roti during dinner.

During the altercation, Pankaj allegedly pushed Sunny against a wall, causing a head injury, police said. Sunny was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla said the accused, Pankaj (23), has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.