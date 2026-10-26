Man killed after Kerala judge's minor son rams Mercedes into scooter

A 17-year-old boy, the son of a judge in Kerala, allegedly rammed a scooter with his father's Mercedes-Benz in Kochi.

IMAGE: The police probe revealed that the minor boy was driving the car at high speed and had driven the vehicle in a similar way before. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A 17-year-old son of an Additional Sessions Judge allegedly hit and killed 54-year-old Jayabalakrishnan with a Mercedes-Benz car.

The accused was initially released on bail under a lesser charge, sparking widespread protests from the victim's family and activists.

Following protests and further investigation, police invoked a graver charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 105 BNS) and re-arrested the minor.

The Home Minister of Keralam assured strict action against those responsible for road accident fatalities, irrespective of their background.

Police are seeking legal opinion on whether the judge, as the car owner, can also be charged for allowing his minor son to drive.

A 54-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was hit by a Mercedes-Benz car allegedly driven by the minor son of an Additional Sessions Judge in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

After initially releasing him on bail, the 17-year-old accused was taken into custody on Monday following protests by the victim's family. The police later invoked a graver charge.

Incident Details and Initial Response

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Jayabalakrishnan (55), a resident of South Chittoor in Cheranalloor, was hit by a speeding Mercedes-Benz at Container Road in Marapparambu, Cheranalloor.

The car was registered in the judge's name and was allegedly driven by his son.

The accident occurred near Cheranelloor between 2 am and 3 am, police said.

According to police, Jayabalakrishnan, who ran a roadside eatery, was returning home on his scooter when the accident occurred.

Police initially registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence) and released the accused on bail from the station by Sunday evening.

The move triggered protests outside Cheranalloor police station, with the deceased's son and daughter, accompanied by activists, demanding the arrest of the accused and his production before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

Escalation and Official Intervention

Senior officers subsequently intervened, and based on a preliminary investigation, police invoked Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police said that the decision was taken after an investigation revealed that the boy was driving the car at high speed and had driven the vehicle in a similar way before.

The agitation continued, with protesters demanding that the accused be taken into custody and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, officials said.

During the protest, Jayabalakrishnan's daughter fainted and was shifted to a hospital, police said.

As more people gathered in support of the protesters, police decided to take the accused into custody again, officials said.

Late at night, police reached the judge's residence, took his son into custody and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail, officials said.

Though the family dispersed after the proceedings, they demanded that a case be registered against the judge for allegedly allowing his minor son to drive the vehicle.

Police said they had sought legal opinion on whether the judge could be arraigned in the case and that a decision would be taken on Monday.

Minister's Assurance and Future Action

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the victim's family need not worry about the course of the investigation, asserting that strict action would be taken against those who run over or kill people with their vehicles.

"It does not matter how prominent or powerful they are; they will face strict action. Killing of people in road accidents will not be tolerated," he told reporters.

The minister said action had been taken against more than 14,000 people for drunken driving in the past few days and steps were being taken to revoke their driving licences.

"Hitting and killing people on the road with vehicles is actually murder. No one will succumb to pressure in such matters. I assure you that strict action in accordance with the law will be taken against those responsible, irrespective of their background," he said.