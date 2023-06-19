Man kept on dog leash in Bhopal; cop shifted, NSA slapped on accused

The National Security Act has been invoked against a group of men who allegedly kept a man on a dog leash and abused him in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

IMAGE: A youth is seen allegedly being harassed and assaulted by miscreants after tying him to a dog leash, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, June 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters, Mishra said he received information about a video of the incident this morning and he had directed the police to act within 24 hours.

In six hours, the police identified the accused and nabbed them, he said, adding that a police station in-charge has been removed from the field duty in connection with the incident.

The stringent NSA has been invoked against the accused, and the illegally constructed structures belonging to them have been identified and they will be razed, the minister said.

He further said that provisions of the Freedom of Religion Act were also invoked against the accused after a religious conversion angle came to light in the case.

In a video of the alleged incident, the victim is seen with a leash around his neck and the accused are telling him to bark like a dog while abusing him.

At the end of the 49-second video, the victim is also heard saying main miyan bhai banne ko taiyar hoon (I am ready to become Miyan Bhai, a term used for Muslims in Bhopal).

The accused are also heard asking why the victim had used abusive language against them and demand that he apologise.