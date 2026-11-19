A 40-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel after breaching security by jumping a wall to enter the Jaipur International Airport, claiming he was fleeing pursuers.

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Key Points A 40-year-old man was caught by CISF personnel after jumping a wall to enter Jaipur International Airport premises on Thursday.

Nanda Dulal Das from West Bengal was spotted climbing the wall near Terminal 2 on Tuesday night.

He told police during interrogation that he climbed the airport wall to escape people who were chasing him.

A case was registered on a complaint lodged by CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector Shravan Kumar.

A 40-year-old man was caught by CISF personnel after he jumped a wall and entered the premises of Jaipur International Airport, police said on Thursday.

The man, Nanda Dulal Das from West Bengal, Tuesday night was spotted trying to climb over the wall near Terminal 2, Airport police station SHO Vinod Kumar Verma said.

Das managed to enter the airport premises before a CISF jawan caught him. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

During interrogation, he told police that some people were chasing him and he climbed the airport wall to escape, police said.

A case was registered on a complaint lodged by CISF Assistant Sub-Inspector Shravan Kumar, they said.