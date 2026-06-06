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Tragic Incident: Man Dies By Suicide After Attacking Mother

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 16:48 IST

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A tragic incident in Greater Noida saw a 21-year-old man, reportedly mentally unstable, die by suicide after allegedly stabbing his mother, highlighting urgent concerns about mental health and family safety.

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old man, Sagar Yadav, died by suicide in Greater Noida.
  • He allegedly jumped from the fifth floor after stabbing his mother during an altercation.
  • Police reported that Yadav was mentally unstable.
  • His mother is currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment.

A 21-year-old man allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a building located within the Bishrakh police station limits in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

According to police, deceased Sagar Yadav was mentally unstable and had allegedly stabbed his mother following an altercation, before taking the extreme step.

 

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Personnel from the Bishrakh police station said Yadav, a resident of Radha Sky Garden Society, lived with his parents and younger brother.

"According to his family members, Sagar Yadav was not mentally sound. On Saturday, an altercation took place between him and his mother, during which he allegedly injured her with a knife. Subsequently, he jumped from the fifth-floor flat," police said.

Yadav was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His mother is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

The body was sent for postmortem after the completion of legal formalities and further action is being taken, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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