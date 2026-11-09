Why Doda Police Used PSA Against Habitual Offender

Doda Police have invoked the Public Safety Act against a habitual offender, Riaz Ahmed, who faces multiple criminal charges, underscoring authorities' commitment to maintaining public order.

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Key Points A habitual offender, Riaz Ahmed, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for repeated criminal activities.

Five cases have been registered against Ahmed over the years for various offences including rioting and assault.

The detention was carried out under PSA provisions, and Ahmed has been lodged in Bhaderwah district jail.

Doda Police affirmed its commitment to public order and urged citizen cooperation in reporting unlawful acts.

A habitual offender was held under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for allegedly being repeatedly involved in criminal activities and sent to Bhaderwah jail, officials said.

Habitual Offender's Criminal Record

According to police records, five cases have been registered against Riaz Ahmed over the years under various provisions of law for criminal acts. He is a resident of Kakriyal Jatheli in Mahalla tehsil of Doda district, they said.

These cases include breach of peace, rioting, assault, damaging property, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief, wrongful restraint and disobedience.

Police said the detention was ordered under the provisions of the PSA in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure, and the accused has been lodged in Bhaderwah district jail.

Doda Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining public order and security, while appealing to people to cooperate with the police and report unlawful activities to the nearest police station.