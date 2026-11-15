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Drinking Session Turns Violent As Friend Shoots Man In Ludhiana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 15, 2026 15:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A 22-year-old man is seriously injured after his friend allegedly opened fire during a drinking session in Ludhiana's Hargobind Nagar, leading to the accused's arrest and an ongoing police investigation.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot by his friend in Ludhiana.
  • The incident occurred late on Saturday night during a drinking session in Hargobind Nagar.
  • The accused, identified as Vicky, allegedly fired at Chetan after an argument over an unspecified issue.
  • Chetan is currently undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.
  • Police have arrested Vicky and are investigating the source of the weapon and whether the firing was intentional.

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after his friend allegedly opened fire following an argument while they were drinking in Hargobind Nagar here, police said on Sunday.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway

Police have arrested the accused.

 

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when Chetan and the accused, identified as Vicky, were allegedly drinking together and got into an argument over an unspecified issue.

In a fit of rage, Vicky allegedly pulled out a revolver and fired at Chetan, leaving him seriously injured.

Chetan was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Inspector Gurjit Singh, Station House Officer of Division No. 3 police station, said the matter was being investigated from all angles. Police are also probing from where the accused got the weapon and whether the firing was intentional.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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