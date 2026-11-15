Drinking Session Turns Violent As Friend Shoots Man In Ludhiana

A 22-year-old man is seriously injured after his friend allegedly opened fire during a drinking session in Ludhiana's Hargobind Nagar, leading to the accused's arrest and an ongoing police investigation.

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Key Points A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot by his friend in Ludhiana.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night during a drinking session in Hargobind Nagar.

The accused, identified as Vicky, allegedly fired at Chetan after an argument over an unspecified issue.

Chetan is currently undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Police have arrested Vicky and are investigating the source of the weapon and whether the firing was intentional.

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after his friend allegedly opened fire following an argument while they were drinking in Hargobind Nagar here, police said on Sunday.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway

Police have arrested the accused.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when Chetan and the accused, identified as Vicky, were allegedly drinking together and got into an argument over an unspecified issue.

In a fit of rage, Vicky allegedly pulled out a revolver and fired at Chetan, leaving him seriously injured.

Chetan was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Inspector Gurjit Singh, Station House Officer of Division No. 3 police station, said the matter was being investigated from all angles. Police are also probing from where the accused got the weapon and whether the firing was intentional.