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Mumbai Man Shot In Kurla Over Old Rivalry, Police Probe Underway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 11, 2026 17:09 IST 2 Minutes Read

A 40-year-old man was shot and injured in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday afternoon, with police investigating the incident as a suspected attack stemming from an old rivalry.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old man was injured in a shooting incident in Kurla, Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon.
  • The victim, identified as Vinod Mallapa Pawar, was rushed to Bhabha Hospital for treatment.
  • Police suspect the attack was driven by an old rivalry.
  • Authorities are examining local CCTV footage to identify and trace the assailant.

A 40-year-old man was injured after an unidentified assailant opened fire at him over suspected personal enmity in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Investigation Underway In Kurla Shooting

The victim was identified as Vinod Mallapa Pawar.

 

According to officials from the Vinoba Bhave (VB) Nagar police station, the incident took place at 12.40 pm at Makadwala Compound in Kurla (West).

The assailant opened fire on Pawar before fleeing the spot.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the attack was driven by an old rivalry. Pawar was immediately rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment," a police official said.

The exact number of rounds fired by the perpetrator is currently being verified.

Following the incident, police and forensic teams rushed to the spot to examine the scene. Authorities are examining local CCTV footage to identify and trace the suspect, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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mumbai crimekurla shootingvinod mallapa pawarpersonal enmity attackmumbai police investigation

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