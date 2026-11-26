A 20-year-old man was injured in a firing incident in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area on Wednesday night following a group altercation, prompting a police investigation into the unknown motive and unidentified shooter.

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Key Points A 20-year-old man sustained a bullet injury to his toe during a firing incident in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred following an altercation between a group of boys, though the reason for the dispute remains unknown.

The injured man is currently undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police are actively investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage, questioning locals, and have called a forensic team to collect evidence.

A 20-year-old man was injured after a bullet hit his toe during a firing incident following an altercation between a group of boys in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, police said.

Investigation Underway In Lahori Gate

The man was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stable, police added.

According to preliminary investigation, police received a PCR call regarding the firing in Fatehpuri on Wednesday night. A police team rushed to the spot and found that an altercation broke out between a group of boys, during which a round was fired, and a person sustained injuries.

Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the altercation and identify the person who fired the shot.

Teams are working to identify those involved, while CCTV footage from the area is being examined and locals are being questioned, police said.

A forensic team was also called to the spot to collect evidence. Further investigation is underway.