Man in Delhi court custody for ex-girlfriend's murder in US

A Delhi court has taken into custody Arjun Sharma, a man wanted in connection with the alleged murder of his former girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, in the United States, as India processes an extradition request under the India-US Extradition Treaty.

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Key Points A Delhi court has arrested Arjun Sharma, wanted for the alleged murder of his former girlfriend, Nikitha Godishala, in Maryland, USA.

Sharma was taken into custody after non-bailable warrants were executed, following an international manhunt.

The case involves an extradition request under the India-US Extradition Treaty, with US authorities seeking Sharma on murder and assault charges.

Nikitha Godishala, 27, was allegedly stabbed on New Year's Eve 2025, and her body was later found in a suitcase at Sharma's apartment.

Sharma is also a suspect in a separate FIR registered at Lallaguda Police Station in Hyderabad.

A Delhi court has taken into custody a man wanted in connection with the alleged murder of his former girlfriend in the United States after he was arrested on non-bailable warrants issued by the court.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, in an order passed on August 25, recorded that the accused was arrested after the warrants issued against him were executed.

The court noted that he was wanted in the case and, following his arrest, directed that he be taken into custody and the necessary custody warrants be prepared.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

The accused was medically examined after his arrest and no injuries were reported. The arresting officer also informed his family about the arrest, according to the order.

Special public prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for the Union of India along with advocates Mohammed Faizan and Rohit Singh Bora. Advocate Ajay Sharma appeared for the accused.

During the hearing, the CBI informed the court that the accused was also a suspect in an FIR registered at Lallaguda police station in Hyderabad.

The court was told that a police officer from Lallaguda police station had served a notice at the accused's address in Agra. A daily diary entry was then made before a raid was conducted to execute the non-bailable warrants.

Details of the US Murder Allegations

The case concerns the alleged killing of 27-year-old Telugu woman Nikitha Godishala in Columbia, Howard county, Maryland, in the United States. Nikitha was allegedly killed on New Year's Eve in 2025.

According to the US police's allegations, her former boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, allegedly stabbed her, reported her missing and then fled to India.

Nikitha's father has alleged that his daughter was killed over a monetary dispute. He has claimed that Arjun Sharma and his daughter had a disagreement relating to money before the alleged murder.

According to the US police's allegations, Nikitha's body was later found inside a suitcase kept in a closet at Sharma's apartment during a search.

The police believe that she was killed between December 31, 2025 and January 2, 2026, and that Sharma left the US for India on January 3.

Extradition Request and Charges

Sharma is facing two counts of murder and two counts of assault before the district court of Maryland for Howard county.

The offences carry a punishment of more than one year in prison and, according to the Delhi court's order, have corresponding offences in India under Sections 101 and 118 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The proceedings in India relate to an extradition request under the India-US Extradition Treaty, notified on September 14, 1999.

The court record states that the extradition petition was supported by authenticated documents, including the arrest warrant issued by the US authorities.

The court also recorded that the requirements under Article 2 of the extradition treaty had been met. An international manhunt was launched after Nikitha's body was allegedly recovered from the apartment.

A US arrest warrant was subsequently issued against Sharma on first and second-degree murder charges.