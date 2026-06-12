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Home  » News » Man Impersonating IB Official Held In J&K's Kathua

Man Impersonating IB Official Held In J&K's Kathua

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 00:02 IST

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Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have arrested a man identified as Ankush for allegedly impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official and using a fake identity card, sparking an ongoing investigation into his activities.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, for allegedly impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official.
  • The accused, identified as Ankush, was apprehended after police intercepted him and found a fake identity card.
  • Preliminary investigation revealed he had been introducing himself to people as an IB official.
  • He has been taken into custody for questioning, and further investigation is ongoing.

A man allegedly impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official was held by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Thursday evening.

The accused was identified as Ankush, a resident of Kathua district, officials said.

 

Acting on specific information, police intercepted a two-wheeler being ridden by the suspect and subjected him to verification. During checking, the identity card he was carrying was found to be fake, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had been introducing himself to people as an Intelligence Bureau official, the officials added. He was subsequently taken into custody for questioning.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is in progress, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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