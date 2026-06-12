Man Impersonating IB Official Held In J&K's Kathua

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have apprehended a man for allegedly impersonating an Intelligence Bureau official, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb fraudulent activities.

Key Points A man named Ankush was arrested in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, for impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official.

Police intercepted the suspect based on specific information and found his identity card to be fake.

Preliminary investigations indicate the accused had been falsely presenting himself as an IB officer to the public.

The individual has been taken into custody for questioning as the investigation continues.

A man allegedly impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official was held by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The accused was identified as Ankush, a resident of Kathua district, they said.

Acting on specific information, police on Thursday morning intercepted a two-wheeler being ridden by the suspect and subjected him to verification. During checking, the identity card he was carrying was found to be fake, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had been introducing himself to people as an Intelligence Bureau official, the officials added.

He was subsequently taken into custody for questioning. Further details are awaited as the investigation is in progress, officials said.