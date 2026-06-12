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Home  » News » Man Impersonating IB Official Held In J&K's Kathua

Man Impersonating IB Official Held In J&K's Kathua

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 08:20 IST

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Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have apprehended a man for allegedly impersonating an Intelligence Bureau official, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb fraudulent activities.

Key Points

  • A man named Ankush was arrested in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, for impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official.
  • Police intercepted the suspect based on specific information and found his identity card to be fake.
  • Preliminary investigations indicate the accused had been falsely presenting himself as an IB officer to the public.
  • The individual has been taken into custody for questioning as the investigation continues.

A man allegedly impersonating an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official was held by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The accused was identified as Ankush, a resident of Kathua district, they said.

 

Acting on specific information, police on Thursday morning intercepted a two-wheeler being ridden by the suspect and subjected him to verification. During checking, the identity card he was carrying was found to be fake, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had been introducing himself to people as an Intelligence Bureau official, the officials added.

He was subsequently taken into custody for questioning. Further details are awaited as the investigation is in progress, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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