The West Bengal CID has arrested a man for allegedly impersonating state minister Khudiram Tudu and attempting to influence the crucial School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process through fraudulent WhatsApp messages, sparking a major investigation into the potential scam.

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Key Points West Bengal CID on Saturday arrested Zulfiqar Ali for impersonating state minister Khudiram Tudu.

Ali allegedly attempted to influence the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process by sending WhatsApp messages.

Investigators are probing the messages, potential money exchange, and whether Ali acted alone or had accomplices.

The arrest follows weeks after Minister Tudu reported his WhatsApp account being hacked for sending money requests.

CID is investigating a possible connection between the impersonation incident and the minister's earlier WhatsApp hacking complaint.

The West Bengal CID on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly impersonating state minister Khudiram Tudu and attempting to influence the ongoing School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment process by sending WhatsApp messages to several people, an officer said.

Investigation Into Impersonation And Recruitment Scam

The accused, identified as Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of Deganga in North 24 Parganas district, was arrested after the CID took over the investigation from Bidhannagar Purba police station following a complaint by the SSC secretary.

A court remanded him to five days of police custody.

CID Director General and Inspector General Natarajan Rameshbabu said, "We are examining the WhatsApp messages and other information (related to the case). As the investigation is at a preliminary stage, it would not be possible to share details at this point."

According to a CID source, Ali allegedly sent messages to several people over three consecutive days, impersonating the minister and attempting to influence the recruitment process.

Investigators are examining whether the messages mentioned any particular candidate, marks or documents, and whether any money changed hands. They are also probing whether Ali acted alone or had accomplices.

Tudu has demanded strict action against those misusing his identity and urged the police to ensure that the guilty are punished.

The arrest comes weeks after the minister lodged a police complaint alleging that his WhatsApp account had been hacked and messages seeking money were being sent to people through it.

The CID is also investigating whether the two incidents are connected, another source said.