Kerala Man's Pressure Cooker Ganja Hideout Foiled By Police

In a bizarre attempt to evade arrest, a man in Kerala's Kunnamkulam allegedly tried to conceal 401 grams of ganja inside a pressure cooker filled with rice, only for the police to uncover the contraband due to its distinct smell.

Key Points A man in Kunnamkulam, Kerala, allegedly tried to hide ganja inside a pressure cooker during a police raid.

Police discovered 401 grams of ganja concealed within cooked rice after detecting its distinct smell.

The accused, Bineesh (40), was arrested and a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Bineesh reportedly has a history of alleged ganja peddling and other criminal cases.

A man allegedly tried to hide ganja inside a pressure cooker in which rice was being cooked after police arrived at his house during a narcotics operation at Kunnamkulam here on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred at the residence of Bineesh (40) of Aduputty near Kunnamkulam on Saturday afternoon. Kunnamkulam police had received a tip-off that ganja was being stored at Bineesh's house, following which a raid was conducted.

Clever Concealment Attempt Foiled

On noticing the police team approaching his house, Bineesh allegedly placed a plastic packet containing ganja inside a pressure cooker in which rice was being cooked and kept it on the stove in an attempt to conceal the contraband, officials said. Police initially searched the entire house but failed to find any narcotic substance.

However, as the pressure cooker continued to whistle, the officers noticed ganja smell emitting. The police then removed the cooker from the stove and, after releasing the steam, opened it for inspection. Inside the cooked rice, they found a packet containing 401 grams of ganja, police said.

Officials said Bineesh was allegedly involved in ganja peddling earlier and has been named in other criminal cases. The accused was taken to the Kunnamkulam police station, where a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and his arrest was recorded. Further investigation is underway, police said.