Major Drug Bust: Man Arrested With Over 600 Grams Of MDMA In Kozhikode

Police in Kozhikode have made a significant drug bust, arresting a 38-year-old man with over 600 grams of MDMA, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug peddling in Keralam.

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Key Points A 38-year-old man, Muhammad Shafi, was arrested in Kozhikode, Keralam, with 600.21 grams of MDMA.

The arrest took place at a lodge in Nelikode following a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Medical College police.

Shafi is suspected of procuring MDMA from other states and selling it at higher prices in Kozhikode.

Police are actively investigating the source of the large quantity of the banned substance.

MDMA, also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a controlled substance.

A 38-year-old man was arrested with 600.21 grams of MDMA from a lodge at Nelikode here, police said on Saturday.

Major MDMA Seizure In Kozhikode

The arrested person was identified as Muhammad Shafi of Makkada, Kottilangadi, Malappuram.

He was arrested from a lodge at Nelikode near Kozhikode Medical College following a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and Medical College police.

Police said the DANSAF team received information that Shafi was staying at the lodge allegedly as part of his drug peddling activities.

During a search of the lodge room on Friday night, police recovered 600.21 grams of MDMA, they said.

Shafi allegedly procured MDMA from other states and sold it at higher prices in Kozhikode, police said.

Police are probing the source of the large quantity of MDMA allegedly supplied to him, officials said.

The accused will be produced before a court on Saturday, officials added.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.