Thane Police Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 40 Lakh, One Arrested

Thane police have made a significant drug bust, seizing mephedrone worth over Rs 40 lakh and arresting one individual, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Thane police seized mephedrone valued at Rs 40.68 lakh on Monday.

A 28-year-old accused was apprehended in the wee hours of October 30 in the Shil-Daighar area.

Police found 1.3 kg of mephedrone (MD) powder concealed in the boot of his scooter.

The accused faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have seized mephedrone valued at Rs 40.68 lakh and arrested one person in this connection in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

Mephedrone Seizure Details

The police apprehended the 28-year-old accused, a resident of Palava in Thane district, while he was riding a scooter in the wee hours of October 30 near a hotel at Kalyan Phata in the Shil-Daighar area.

During a search, the police found 1.3 kg of mephedrone (MD) powder, valued at Rs 40,68,000, concealed in the boot of his vehicle, an official from the Thane Crime Branch's anti-narcotics cell said.

The police also seized Rs 550 in cash, a mobile phone, an ATM card and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.