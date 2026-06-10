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Major Drug Bust: Rs 1 Crore Hydroponic Weed Seized At India-Nepal Border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 14:02 IST

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Authorities have apprehended a man at the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj with 2.30 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 1 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cross-border drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested near the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj with over 2.30 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed.
  • The seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 1 crore in the international black market.
  • Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel apprehended Mohammad Idrish at the Sonauli border area.
  • The accused has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further investigation.
  • Authorities are investigating links to a larger cross-border drug network, as the Sonauli border is a known hotspot for narcotics seizures.

A man was arrested near the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district with over 2.30 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international black market, officials said on Wednesday.

Cross-Border Drug Bust Details

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested Mohammad Idrish (34), a resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, from the Sonauli border area on Tuesday evening and recovered the contraband from his possession, SSB Assistant Commandant Priya Yadav said. He was crossing the border and had just entered India on foot when he was checked and the contraband found in his bag, leading to his arrest, according to the official.

 

The accused was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau after preliminary questioning and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, she said. The official said further investigation is underway to trace other links in the alleged cross-border drug network. The Sonauli border has witnessed several narcotics seizures in recent months, with security agencies tightening surveillance along the route, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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