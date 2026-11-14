Illegal Firearms Seized In Mumbai, One Arrested

Mumbai Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Agripada, seizing two illegal firearms and 19 cartridges, as investigations continue into the source and intended use of the weapons.

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Key Points A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in central Mumbai's Agripada area.

Police recovered two illegal country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges from his possession.

The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to a trap laid by a crime branch team at KK Marg.

The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

A probe is underway to trace the source of the weapons and ascertain if they were intended for local supply.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of two illegal firearms and 19 cartridges in central Mumbai's Agripada area on Saturday, police said.

Investigation Into Illegal Weapon Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap at KK Marg and intercepted the accused, an official said.

During searches, the team recovered two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges from his possession, following which he was booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

A probe is underway to trace the source of the weapons and ascertain whether the accused had planned to supply them locally, the official added.