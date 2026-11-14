Home  » News » Illegal Firearms Seized In Mumbai, One Arrested

Illegal Firearms Seized In Mumbai, One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 14, 2026 14:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Mumbai Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Agripada, seizing two illegal firearms and 19 cartridges, as investigations continue into the source and intended use of the weapons.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in central Mumbai's Agripada area.
  • Police recovered two illegal country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges from his possession.
  • The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to a trap laid by a crime branch team at KK Marg.
  • The accused has been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.
  • A probe is underway to trace the source of the weapons and ascertain if they were intended for local supply.

A 31-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of two illegal firearms and 19 cartridges in central Mumbai's Agripada area on Saturday, police said.

Investigation Into Illegal Weapon Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap at KK Marg and intercepted the accused, an official said.

 

During searches, the team recovered two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges from his possession, following which he was booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

A probe is underway to trace the source of the weapons and ascertain whether the accused had planned to supply them locally, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mumbai crimeillegal firearmsarms actagripada arrestweapon seizure

More From Rediff

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'

'Sonia Was Wary Of Career Politicians'
Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Related Stories

Man Arrested In Nanded For Illegal Pistol Possession

Man Arrested In Nanded For Illegal Pistol Possession

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali