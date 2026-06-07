Passenger Caught With 29 Exotic Animals At Mumbai Airport

Customs officials at Mumbai International Airport have intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok with 29 exotic wild animals, highlighting the ongoing challenge of illegal wildlife trafficking.

Key Points An Indian passenger was intercepted at Mumbai international airport carrying 29 exotic wild animals from Bangkok.

The seized animals included a gibbon, melanistic squirrel, ball python, and iguana.

A rescue team from RAWW, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and the forest department assisted in identifying and stabilising the animals.

The trafficked animals will be sent back to their country of origin as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines.

Customs sleuths on Sunday caught an Indian passenger carrying 29 exotic wild animals at Mumbai international airport while returning from Bangkok, officials said on Sunday.

The seized animals included a gibbon, melanistic squirrel, ball python and iguana, they said.

After the passenger was intercepted, a rescue team comprising experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and forest department was called to identify the animals, treat and stabilise them, an official said.

The seized animals will be sent back to the country from where they were trafficked, as per guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the official added.